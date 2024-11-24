Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted by SFPD for murder arrested by BART police in San Leandro

November 24, 2024
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A man wanted by the San Francisco Police Department on suspicion of murder was arrested by BART police at San Leandro's Bay Fair station on Sunday morning. 

Johnathon Calvin Wright, 36, described by BART police as a transient, was taken into custody without a valid fare. KTVU's Henry Lee reports the suspect was busted by BART police about a year ago for warrants and for no fare on a train near Oakland's Lake Merritt station. 

Records show the suspect was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on a murder charge at 8:11 a.m. 

KTVU has reached out to San Francisco police for details on the murder warrant Wright was arrested for. 

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates. 

