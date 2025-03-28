Man who held Lafayette family hostage in 2022 convicted

A jury on Thursday convicted a man who held a family hostage in their Lafayette home in 2022 of multiple felonies.

What we know:

Kenneth David McIsaac, 34, followed a mother and her children into their apartment on Sept. 24 as they returned from a community pool.

McIsaac, who was also a resident of the complex, shut the door and said he was robbing them.

He then lifted his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a firearm but was later determined to be a replica.

After the woman's husband entered the living room, McIsaac forced the family to sit on the floor, took kitchen knives, and gave the woman duct tape to bind her husband and children. He then bound her.

McIsaac held the family captive for more than five hours, threatening to kill the parents in front of the children.

The husband eventually freed himself and subdued McIsaac long enough for his family to escape and police to arrest McIsaac.

He was referred to mental health court in Aug. 2023 for diversion, over objections from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

He went into a treatment facility but fled in October 2023. Police arrested him the following month.

The DA's office said McIsaac was convicted of multiple felony charges, including: two counts of kidnap to commit robbery, two counts of kidnapping for ransom, multiple counts of first-degree residential robbery, felony child abuse, false imprisonment, criminal threats, and enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in 12 of the 13 charges.

What's next:

McIsaac is scheduled to be sentenced June 6 and faces a possible life sentence.

