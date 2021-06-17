Mansion in Pacific Heights sets record for most expensive house sold in San Francisco

A mansion in The Citys's Pacific Heights set a record for the most expensive house ever sold in San Francisco for the second time.

The 7-bed, 7-bath home at 2920 Broadway recently sold for $43.5 million.

The 11,000-square-foot home was built in 1931, by the heirs to the Hills Bros. Coffee fortune, and has stunning views of the bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The home also includes a 5,000- bottle wine cellar.

The buyer is listed as NARF NAS LLC, a company newly registered in February 2021.

Three years ago it sold for $39 million, setting the previous record for the most expensive house in the city at that time.



