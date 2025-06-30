San Francisco Pride swells despite Trump, slew of sponsors pulling out

There's no question San Francisco is home to some of the biggest Pride celebrations in the country.

But this year, many who showed up at the Civic Center Pride Celebration on Saturday, say the party really did feel big once again.

"I wasn't sure what the turnout was going to be because it's been a tough year politically, but I feel like most people so far are really excited to be here," said volunteer Marti Bojorqu.

The backstory:

A slew of sponsors pulled out of SF Pride earlier this year after the Trump administration cracked down on DEI policies.

But organizers say that's when people really started stepping up.

On the main stage, performers kept the crowd in a good mood.

What they're saying:

"It's been excellent," said Bojorqu.

A massive LGBTQ+ street fair featured more than 300 artists and vendors--like Tonie Harris of Berkeley.

Harris, the owner of Black Swan's Gifts, was inspired to make Pride-themed outfits and accessories for pets. Harris encourages everyone to come to San Francisco Pride.

"I will say to the people to come feel some of this love, it's real and we all need it," Harris said.

Speaking of those allies, a mother and her daughter were enjoying their first Pride together.

"Actually, my daughter asked. She wanted to come," said Carmen.

"I think it's really important to show community and just to feel like you're not alone," said Sophia.

For those struggling with family ties, look for the ladies in the Free Mom Hugs T-shirts--inspired by one mom from Oklahoma.

"She started it with a very simple idea to give free mom hugs to queer people who needed it. So we come out to pride festivals," said Laura Starr, a volunteer and organizer with Free Mom Hugs.