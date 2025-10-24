Marin County DA charges 16-year-old girl in crash that killed 4 friends

Marin County prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old girl, whose car veered off the road in Woodacre, hit a tree and burst into flames — killing four of her friends — with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge was filed without an allegation of gross negligence. It carries a maximum sentence of one year in detention with a conviction.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the girl appeared with her parents in court on Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to enter an admission or denial of the charges in early December.

The California Highway Patrol issued a report stemming from the April 18 fatal crash stating the teenager was traveling up to 25 miles faster than the posted speed limit in Woodacre, before she lost control of the car. The friends were on their way to Fairfax for a sleepover. They had all been friends since kindergarten.

The girls who died in the crash were students at Archie Williams High School. They were: Olive Koren, 14; Sienna Katz, 15; Josalynn Osborn, 15; and Ada Kepley, 15.

Marley Barclay, then 14, survived the crash with minor injuries. The Chronicle reported she appeared in court with her family and sat in the first row.

CHP officials wrote in their report that they found no evidence that the driver veered off westbound San Geronimo Valley Road to avoid an oncoming car.

Marley's mother previously told KTVU that her daughter told her the driver had done around a blind turn when another car veered into her lane, and swerved to avoid hitting it.