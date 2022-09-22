Marin County man is 1st to make solo trip from Bay Area to Hawaii

A Bay Area kayaker, who spent 92 days crossing the Pacific Ocean, finally reached Hawaii.

Cyril Derreumaux of Marin County completed the incredible journey Tuesday afternoon.

He explained why people could relate to his journey.

"I think people connected with the human spiritual journey," he said.

Derreumaux became the first kayaker to ever make that solo trip from the Bay Area to Hawaii.

He tried it last year, but, had to be rescued because of rough water.

Now, he plans on relax a little in Hawaii now that his three-month-long trip has been completed.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.