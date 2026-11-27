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The Brief Mairn County officials said preparations for King Tides the week of Thanksgiving paid off, with the county facing minimal issues despite record-high waters. Despite the success, leadership says they are preparing for more high tides in December. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts December's tides could be as high as 8.4 feet.



Marin County’s flood preparations shielded the community from last weekend’s high king tides, and officials are building on that success in preparation for December weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s preliminary tidal readings show tides reached approximately 8.2 feet at the San Francisco gauge, including a reported record-setting November tide of 8.23 feet on Tuesday.

"This week’s response demonstrates what we can accomplish when we prepare early and work together," County Executive Derek Johnson said in a press release. " . . . These efforts helped protect neighborhoods and critical infrastructure, but we know there’s more work ahead. We need to build on what worked, address what didn’t, and be ready for what comes next with a substantial amount of the winter in front of us, we are not out of the woods yet."

More to come

What's next:

The NOAA predicts another King Tide in December, with forecasts showing slightly higher tides than in November — peak tides are expected to reach 8.4 feet.

The Marin County Public Works and the Flood Control District, in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, reinforced levees, installed temporary flood barriers, improved drainage, placed pumps and deployed sandbags.

Small problems

Local perspective:

Sections of the county did see some flooding — high surf in Stinson Beach prompted an evacuation warning for one neighborhood and a shelter-in-place order for a second, both on Nov. 25.

At Greenwood Cove in Strawberry, a roadway was briefly closed after a temporary barrier failed.

A regional problem

Big picture view:

The Marin County Board of Supervisors in September approved $3.021 million for winter storm preparedness, with much of the funding going toward supporting public work infrastructure and flood-response resources.

"Flood protection doesn’t stop at jurisdictional boundaries, and neither can our preparation," Alev Bilginsoy, general manager of Marin County Flood Control District, said in a statement. "This week’s results show the value of investing early and working together. They also help us identify where additional improvements are needed before the next high tides."