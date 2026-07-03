Marina braces for Golden Gate Bridge fireworks show, massive crowds

The Brief San Francisco is preparing for its major July 4th fireworks display on Saturday night, an event expected to draw massive crowds as pyrotechnics are launched directly from the Golden Gate Bridge for only the third time in history. To pull off the event, the Golden Gate Bridge, major roadways, and key parking lots at Marina Green and Crissy Field will be shut down. Local residents in the Marina District have expressed concern over the impending chaos as crowds flood the neighborhood.



San Francisco is preparing for its major July 4th fireworks display on Saturday night, an event expected to draw massive crowds as pyrotechnics are launched directly from the Golden Gate Bridge for only the third time in history.

Will crowds flood Marina?

What we don't know:

To pull off the event, the Golden Gate Bridge, major roadways, and key parking lots at Marina Green and Crissy Field will be shut down.

Several neighborhood streets will also be blocked off, creating significant traffic hurdles. Officials are strongly advising spectators to utilize public transit due to severely limited parking.

Local residents in the Marina District have expressed concern over the impending chaos as crowds flood the neighborhood.

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"I'm a little worried, yeah," said nearby resident Michael Zoboski. "I think it's gonna be definitely hectic. I don't know where people are going to park, it seems like it's taking up a large amount of the streets up here. I think it's going to be a little crazy."

To manage the influx, access to many surrounding neighborhoods will be strictly limited to local residents.

Checking IDs

What we know:

Law enforcement officers will be checking IDs and questioning drivers to verify residency. According to the district supervisor, there will be 10 police officers deployed per block in the Marina.

Road closures will stretch from Baker Street to Van Ness Avenue between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Portions of Fisherman's Wharf are scheduled to shut down even earlier, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, with much of that neighborhood also restricted to local access. The Golden Gate Bridge itself will close to traffic starting at 9 p.m.

Additionally, roads will be closed in the Presidio and Richmond District. To encourage the use of public transportation, Muni is providing special shuttles to help transport spectators to the viewing areas.