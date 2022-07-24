Mark Zuckerberg's San Francisco home sells for $31M

article

Mark Zuckerberg sold his San Francisco home for $31 million in a grant deed filed with the city on July 1.

The off-market sale is the biggest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year, according to the Real Deal, San Francisco Real Estate News.

The Facebook co-founder reportedly purchased the Dolores Heights home at 3450 21st Street for $10 million in November 2012 through SFRP LLC, an entity linked to one of his Palo Alto homes.

The buyer for the Zuckerberg property, according to the deed, is an LLC is based in Delaware. Paperwork for the home’s transfer was sent to Michael Gordon, a Delaware attorney who specializes in trusts and estate planning, according to his firm’s website.

Zuckerberg's Mission Dolores neighbors were allegedly miffed while the house was under construction, with six complaints filed with the city over issues concerning dust, noise and parking. Even after the construction finished, neighbors complained in 2016 that his security detail was taking up "desirable parking spots," according to SFGate.

In 2016 Zuckerberg started purchasing property in Hawaii and now owns 1,400 acres on the island of Kauai.

He also bought homes on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe in 2019.