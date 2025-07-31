Video: Masked group robs jewelry kiosk at Concord's Sun Valley Mall

The Brief Three masked people were caught on camera smashing into a jewelry display case at Concord's Sun Valley Mall, stealing several sets of jewelry. The theft happened just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.



A group of three masked individuals robbed a jewelry kiosk on Wednesday at Sunvalley Mall in Concord, according to video footage.

The theft occurred around 2 p.m. near the Foot Locker store.

The group, dressed in all black with hooded clothing and masks, used large hammers to smash the glass display cases and steal several sets of jewelry.

Video shows one person carrying a green backpack where they placed the stolen items.

The masked people struck the glass about seven times before breaking through, the video shows.

They quickly grabbed items from the case as the security gates at the nearby Foot Locker began to close.

The video then pans to the left, showing another person in the same attire with a green backpack running toward the kiosk from another direction.

The footage ends with two of the suspects fleeing the scene.

One of the suspects also pepper sprayed a store employee, but there were no injuries reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Smashed jewelry display cases at the Sun Valley Mall.

This is not the first smash-and-grab incident in the Bay Area. Earlier this month, two gas stations in Oakland were also targeted in similar thefts, which were caught on video.

KTVU reached out to Concord police for more information but has not yet received a response.