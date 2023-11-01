Masks required in certain settings again throughout California

Beginning on Wednesday, lots of people heading into doctor's offices or hospitals across the Bay Area will be required to mask up.

Across California, masks will be required in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities in an effort to limit the spread of RSV, the flu and COVID. The mandate will last until the end of flu season in March.

Marin County and Santa Clara counties require everyone who enters medical facilities to mask up. Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa, and Sonoma counties will require health care workers to mask up in patient care areas.

In California, COVID positivity rates were on the rise starting in July, and peaked in late August. According to the Mercury News, wastewater data shows medium levels of COVID in all of Santa Clara County’s sewer sheds at the end of October, down from high transmission range over the last two months.

Health officials across the state are also encouraging anyone above the age of 6 months to get the latest COVID 19 vaccine, flu shot and for vulnerable populations the RSV vaccine.

Also, check your stock pile of rapid COVID tests as they do expire.