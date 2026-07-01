Massive World Cup party in San Jose gets chaotic with Mexico win

The Brief A night of historic soccer celebrations turned turbulent in downtown San Jose after authorities declared an unlawful assembly to disperse a massive World Cup watch party. By 11:30 p.m., the San Jose Police Department ordered everyone to leave the area, declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly after fans stayed to party in the street for too long. Video footage from the scene captured officers tackling individuals to the ground, deploying pepper spray on crowd members, and arresting a handful of people who refused to clear the streets. Two people were stabbed.



A night of historic soccer celebrations turned turbulent in downtown San Jose after authorities declared an unlawful assembly to disperse a massive World Cup watch party.

At least two people were stabbed, multiple people were arrested and officers declared an unlawful assembly after celebrations in downtown San Jose over Mexico's World Cup victory descended into violence Tuesday night, police said.

San Jose police said officers responded to multiple fights, fireworks being set off in crowded areas, and other dangerous behavior before the situation escalated.

"The overwhelming majority of those who attended the watch party came to celebrate responsibly and enjoy a historic event for our city," the Police Department said in a statement. "Unfortunately, as Tuesday evening progressed, numerous individuals engaged in disorderly and unruly conduct that overshadowed what should have been a positive community celebration."

Packed San Pedro Square

The watch party area at San Pedro Square is expected to be packed again Wednesday as fans gather to watch the US Men's National Team, but local officials are looking to avoid a repeat of the rowdiness that capped off the previous night's festivities.

The highly anticipated match between Mexico and Ecuador drew a massive crowd to San Pedro Square on Tuesday evening. Although severe weather, including lightning in Mexico, delayed the start of the game until approximately 7 p.m., the main viewing arena had already reached full capacity by 5:20 p.m.

The atmosphere remained electric throughout the evening as Mexico secured a 2-0 victory, marking the nation's first World Cup knockout round win in 40 years.

"It’s great, man. It’s exhilarating," one fan said during the San Pedro Square watch party. "You feel your country with you. Man, look at this, it’s crazy, it’s just crazy. Let’s go! Give us Argentina, give us France. Let’s go!"

However, the high-energy celebration spilled over into the streets long after the final whistle.

Dispersal order

Police declared an unlawful assembly shortly after 11:30 p.m., ordering people gathered near Santa Clara Street and Almaden Avenue to disperse.

A second dispersal order was later issued for the area of Post and First streets, directing people to leave.

Finally, San Jose police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly after fans stayed to party in the street for too long.

Video footage from the scene captured officers tackling individuals to the ground, deploying pepper spray on crowd members, and arresting a handful of people who refused to clear the streets.

Stabbings, surrounding ambulance

Dig deeper:

Two separate fights left at least two people with stab wounds. Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The department also said officers responded after a crowd surrounded an ambulance and several people climbed onto the vehicle, interfering with emergency responders. As officers worked to restore order, bottles were thrown at police.

Multiple people were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of various crimes, police said.

The downtown soccer hub is expected to fill up quickly again as another day of high-stakes matches gets underway, beginning with a Wednesday morning matchup between England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

San Jose police pepper spray a man at San Pedro Square at a watch party that got out of hand. June 30, 2026 Photo: AIO Filmz

San Jose police in riot gear tackle someone at San Pedro Square at a watch party that got out of hand. June 30, 2026 Photo: AIO Filmz

San Jose police in riot gear disperse the crowd at San Pedro Square that got out of hand. June 30, 2026 Photo: AIO Filmz