May Day demonstrations across Bay Area and beyond

The Brief May 1 marks the annual observance of May Day, a date traditionally used by unions and community organizations as a day of action, strikes, and protests. This year, demonstrations are being coordinated across the country, ranging from school-based walkouts to large-scale street protests. While some groups are focused specifically on anti-ICE advocacy, others are participating in traditional union actions.



May 1 marks the annual observance of May Day, a date traditionally used by unions and community organizations as a day of action, strikes, and protests.

Demonstrations across U.S.

What we know:

This year, demonstrations are being coordinated across the country, ranging from school-based walkouts to large-scale street protests.

According to the "May Day Strong" website, which tracks nationally recognized demonstrations, dozens of actions are planned throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the United States. In New York City, protesters gathered across from Trump Tower to voice their opposition to current federal policies.

Elisa Zied, a May Day organizer in New York City, said the mobilization is intended to amplify voices on a variety of urgent issues. "We're speaking about getting ICE off the streets, we're speaking about war, we do not want war," Zied said.

Many of the events are organized under the "No Kings" banner, a movement generally protesting the policies of the Trump administration.

While some groups are focused specifically on anti-ICE advocacy, others are participating in traditional union actions.

These labor-focused protests, sometimes referred to under the slogan "Workers Over Billionaires," seek better pay for teachers and improved working conditions across various industries.

History of May Day

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The history of May Day dates back to the late 1800s.

Originally deemed International Workers' Day, the movement is credited as a primary reason for the establishment of the standard eight-hour workday used today.