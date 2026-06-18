Mexican Heritage Plaza watch party set for World Cup matchup

The Brief All eyes are on Thursday night’s major FIFA World Cup matchup as Mexico takes on South Korea, and a massive celebration is already brewing on San Jose’s East Side. The match will officially kick off in Guadalajara, Mexico, but local fans are gathering at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose for a massive watch party.



All eyes are on Thursday night’s major FIFA World Cup matchup as Mexico takes on South Korea, and a massive celebration is already brewing on San Jose’s East Side.

Mexican Heritage Plaza watch party

Local perspective:

The match will officially kick off in Guadalajara, Mexico, but local fans are gathering at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose for a massive watch party.

The event requires a ticket and is expected to reach maximum capacity.

City leaders are celebrating the event as a major win for the East San Jose neighborhood.

"These multiple activations that will be hosted in East San Jose are historic," said San Jose City Councilmember Peter Ortiz. "Since we’ve been talking about these planning events... especially our Mexican community."

Jessica Paz-Cedillos , chief executive director of Mexican Heritage Plaza, said that they're treating the soccer games like a family-friendly "festival."

The excitement follows last week's massive turnout, where crowds ahead of the Mexico versus South Africa match were huge.

Crowds flooded the streets of downtown San Jose, erupting in cheers for every goal and celebrating intensely when Mexico won the match.

Thursday night's game brings added tension, as the last time these two national teams faced off was in September 2025.

That match ended in a 2-2 draw, proving the two teams are evenly matched.

Lovefest on social media

Despite the fierce competition on the pitch, there has been a notable "lovefest" building online between the opposing fanbases.

Videos shared on social media show South Korean and Mexican fans sharing drinks, hugging, and dancing together in the streets.

The highly anticipated World Cup match is set to start at 6 p.m. However, if it's anything like last week, the streets of San Jose will be filled with fans ready to watch together hours before the first whistle.