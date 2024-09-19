Former First Lady Michelle Obama visited the Bay Area on Wednesday, surprising shoppers at an unexpected East Bay retailer.

A video posted on TikTok shows Obama interacting with Costco shoppers in Livermore and promoting the drink brand, PLEZi Nutrition, which she co-founded.

A spokesperson for PLEZi confirmed the former first lady was at the store on Wednesday to share more on her mission for the brand. The product is sold at Costco, Walmart and Target locations, according to the company.

"As a co-founder and strategic partner of PLEZi Nutrition, Mrs. Obama is dedicated to fostering a healthier generation," the spokesperson said. "During her Costco appearance, she spoke to customers about the brand’s latest absurdly good beverage, PLEZi FiZZ."

The company noted the product has less sugar than a traditional soft drink.

As first lady, Obama created her Let's Move! initiative, furthering her dedication to helping kids and families lead healthier lives, she said on the company website.

"We're hoping not just to provide healthier and delicious drinks and snacks for kids, but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry…it is still simply too hard for kids to grow up healthy," she continued.

Over the summer, Obama partnered with Steph and Ayesha Curry, who are investors in the brand.