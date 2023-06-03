Migrants crossing from Texas flown to Sacramento

Gov. Gavin Newsom says migrants were transported from Texas to New Mexico before they were flown to Sacramento.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says they have documentation "purporting" to be from the government of the State of Florida.

At some point, the migrants were put on a bus. The bus left them outside a Sacramento church.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances around who paid for the group's travel, whether people who coordinated the trip misled anyone with false promises, or whether organizers of the trip violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping.

Newsom issued a statement on the matter this afternoon, saying in part, "We are working closely with the mayor's office, along with local and nonprofit partners to ensure the people who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity, and get to their intended destination as they pursue their immigration cases."



While we don't know whether Texas Gov. 'Greg Abbott' was involved in this incident, he has ordered buses of migrants sent to other cities in the past.

Just last month, some migrants arrived in Denver.

Abbott says the bus program gives relief to overwhelmed border communities.

The Biden administration has criticized the program.

