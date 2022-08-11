Milpitas man arrested for sexual assaults of 15-year-old

Santa Clara County Sheriff's detectives arrested a 51-year-old Milpitas man Wednesday on suspicion of having an unlawful sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Kevin Mathew Cable was arrested at his workplace in Palo Alto after a year-long investigation, according to a sheriff's news release. When he was arrested, Cable admitted to engaging in sexual activities with the 15-year-old and also admitted to engaging in sexual activities with additional minors, according to the news release.

A registered sex offender, Cable met a 15-year-old victim through a social media dating application and sexually assaulted the victim multiple times inside a vehicle at Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino, detectives said.

Investigators believe there are additional unreported victims and are asking anyone that may have had any inappropriate contact with Kevin Cable to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, people can contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.