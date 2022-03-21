Missing Oakley woman's brother: 'We will find you'

The family of a missing Oakley woman gathered for her 24th birthday, as they continue the search for answers in her disappearance.

Alexis Gabe was last seen almost two months ago, and her family and friends met Sunday at the Antioch-Oakley Regional Shoreline for an emotional tribute.

"To the brightest star in the sky, we will find you," said her brother Gwyn Gabe.

Gabe didn't come home on Jan. 26. She was reported missing the next day.

Family said the last time they heard from her, she was going to visit her ex-boyfriend in Antioch.

About a week later, her car with the keys in the ignition, was found abandoned on a dead end street in Oakley. Family said she has no connection to that street, and there hasn't been much new information in the investigation since then.

A search warrant was issued for what's believed to be the ex-boyfriend's home last month, but he has not been named as a suspect in the case.

"I just miss her a lot so if she ever sees this, stay strong," said her brother. We’re all looking for her."

