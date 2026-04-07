Missing UK woman found safe in San Francisco

The Brief A 21-year-old woman from the U.K. who was reported missing in San Francisco during a solo trip to California has been found safe, police said. Katherine Gamboa-Kerwood was located Tuesday in good health, and foul play is not suspected. Her family grew concerned after she failed to check into a Sacramento hostel as planned during her weeklong itinerary.



A 21-year-old woman from the United Kingdom who was reported missing during a solo trip to California has been found safe, authorities said.

Katherine Gamboa-Kerwood was located Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

"Gamboa-Kerwood was in good health and foul play is not suspected at this time," the police department said.

Authorities did not say where she was found or provide additional details about her whereabouts.

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Trip details

What we know:

Gamboa-Kerwood arrived at San Francisco International Airport on March 31 for a weeklong trip that included stops in Sacramento, Calaveras Big Trees State Park, San Francisco and Santa Cruz, according to her family.

Her family became concerned after she initially said she was staying at a hostel in Sacramento, but they later learned she never checked in, according to a family friend.