Missing UK woman found safe in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A 21-year-old woman from the United Kingdom who was reported missing during a solo trip to California has been found safe, authorities said.
Katherine Gamboa-Kerwood was located Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
"Gamboa-Kerwood was in good health and foul play is not suspected at this time," the police department said.
Authorities did not say where she was found or provide additional details about her whereabouts.
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Trip details
What we know:
Gamboa-Kerwood arrived at San Francisco International Airport on March 31 for a weeklong trip that included stops in Sacramento, Calaveras Big Trees State Park, San Francisco and Santa Cruz, according to her family.
Her family became concerned after she initially said she was staying at a hostel in Sacramento, but they later learned she never checked in, according to a family friend.
The Source: San Francisco Police Department