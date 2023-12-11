Boyfriend charged with murder in stabbing of tech worker at Presidio Heights home

A San Francisco man has been chargedin the death of his girlfriend, who was found dead inside the couple's Presidio Heights condo, according to prosecutors.

The arraignment for Scott Fisher, 29, is scheduled for Monday at the San Francisco Hall of Justice. The district attorney's office charged the defendant with murder, which includes an allegation that "he personally used a deadly weapon (a knife) in the commission of this crime."

Kimberly Wong, 27, was found dead in her home in the 3200 block of Clay Street on Nov. 30. Prosecutors alleged that the young tech worker was stabbed to death.

"I offer my condolences to the victim’s friends and family and my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice in the courtroom," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "Although, there is nothing we can do to bring her back, we will do everything we can to ensure there is accountability and justice."

Featured article

Wong worked as a product designer for Plaid, a financial tech company based in San Francisco, according to her LinkedIn.

Prosecutors said the homicide was a case of domestic violence, given the relationship between Wong and Fisher. The two lived together at the Presidio Heights home where the incident occurred.

Officers conducting a welfare check at the home discovered Wong's body on Nov. 30. Fisher was arrested in Concord on Dec. 7, one week after Wong's death.

If convicted, he could face a sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

SEE ALSO: East Bay cities pay $3.4M after rubber bullets cause young woman's brain injury

Neighbors were shocked upon learning of Wong's tragic death. One neighbor, who asked for anonymity, shared, "We run into each other all the time. It's pretty shocking to learn of her passing in a really tragic way."

The woman added, "She was the first to welcome us when we first moved into the building. Always asking us how we were doing and how the weekend was."

Alberto Forero, Wong's former manager, remembered her positive spirit and her love of crossword puzzles.

"She was really nice. She was smart and energetic," Forero said. "It's just classic ice-cold shock. This can't be happening Out of everybody, nobody deserves to die, but somebody that's so young that smart. Why? It's just so senseless."