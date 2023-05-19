Monterey County man sentenced to 142 years to life in child molesting

A San Ardo man was sentenced to 142 years to life in prison following his conviction on 16 felony counts of child molesting, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Angel Rojas Lugos, 43, was found guilty by a jury on March 15 of two counts of oral copulation with a child aged 10 or under, and 14 counts of forcible lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14, the district attorney's office said.

The child said she was molested over a two-year period but delayed reporting it because she was afraid that she wouldn't be believed and would get in trouble, according to prosecutors.