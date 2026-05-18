More than 13K PG&E customers without power

The Brief More than 13,000 customers in the Bay Area were without power early Monday morning. Strong winds triggered outages and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. carried out wildfire-prevention shutoffs across parts of Northern and Central California. PG&E urged residents to stay away from downed power lines.



More than 13,000 customers in the Bay Area were without power early Monday morning as strong winds triggered outages and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. carried out wildfire-prevention shutoffs across parts of Northern and Central California.

Power out

By the numbers:

PG&E said that as of 5 a.m., 13,518 Bay Area customers were without electricity, including 6,696 in the North Bay, where wind gusts reached up to 70 mph. The South Bay had 4,017 outages, while the East Bay reported 2,517.

The power company said about 4,700 customers in 15 counties remained affected by planned "Public Safety Power Shutoffs," which is the utility's description of cutting off power to customers as an attempt to reduce wildfire risk.

Improved weather conditions allowed about 2,700 customers to be removed from the earlier shutoff scope.

Separately, about 27,000 customers across PG&E's service area were without power due to the wind-related damage or automatic safety shutoffs.

PG&E urged residents to stay away from downed power lines, use flashlights instead of candles during outages and safely operate generators in ventilated areas.