Mother speaks out after daughter killed in San Jose crash

The Brief Savannah Stevens, 24, a mother of two young children was killed in a high-speed crash in San Jose on April 19. Police say Anthony Meyers, 18, who was driving the car Stevens was in, was speeding when he lost control and smashed into a tree. Stevens' mother, Tanya Hernandez, says her family is heartbroken and is now calling for justice for her daughter.



A Campbell mother is speaking out, after her oldest daughter was killed in a high-speed crash in San Jose.

The victim, Savannah Stephens, 24, was herself the mother of two young children. The driver of the car she was in is now charged with manslaughter.

Campbell mother devastated after losing oldest daughter

What they're saying:

"There is no words. All I can say is i wouldn't wish this kind of pain on the devil himself," said Stephens' mother Tanya Hernandez.

For Hernandez, it's a mix of grief and anger nearly a month after her daughter was killed in a horrific crash in San Jose.

"She was very fun, very outgoing, intelligent," said Hernandez. "She loved camping and being outdoors."

Hernandez got the devastating news on Easter Sunday morning.

"I immediately hit the floor and started screaming," said Hernadez.

Horrific crash kills passenger, seriously injures driver

What we know:

The night before, a car driven by Anthony Meyers, 18, who Hernandez said was an acquaintance of her daughter's, was headed north on the San Tomas Expressway near Moorpark Avenue. Police say Meyers was speeding.

"He was going over 100 miles an hour," said Hernandez.

The car lost control, went off the road, and smashed into a tree stump. Meyers was hospitalized before being arrested. Stephens died at the scene.

"I very much looked forward to watching her grow, and now that's been ripped from us," said Hernandez.

In addition to leaving behind three siblings, Stephens also had two children of her own, a 6-year-old and an 18-month old baby.

"They now have to grow up without their mom," said Hernandez.

Victim's mother calls for justice

Meyers was charged with vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving causing bodily injury, but was released from jail the day before Mother's Day.

"$50,000 bond reduced from $150,000," said Hernandez. "I got to spend Mother's Day curled up in my bed crying and missing my daughter while Anthony was with his family.

Hernandez made it clear what justice looks like for her.



"Jailtime. He needs to do jailtime," said Hernandez. "He made a choice. And that choice took my daughter's life."

Just 18 months after losing her brother in a motorcycle crash, Hernandez is now raising money for another funeral she never thought she'd have to plan.

"You're not supposed to bury your babies. It's supposed to be the other way around," said Hernandez.

What's next:

Meyers is due back in court in July and could face up to nine years in prison if convicted.

What you can do:

If you'd like to help Stephens' family with funeral expenses, they've set up a GoFundMe page.