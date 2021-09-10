Motorcyclist killed in San Jose collision with pickup truck

article

San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup truck, according to a news release from the department.

The accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday along South 7th Street.

According to police, the motorcyclist, only identified as a male, was riding southbound on South 7th Street when he collided with a 2017 blue Ford pickup.

Police say just before the accident, the pickup turned left from the west shoulder on South 7th Street directly in front of the motorcyclist.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. He later died at the hospital, police said.

The accident marks San Jose's 43rd fatal collision of the year. The man who died is the 44th traffic-related victim of 2021.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin, police said.