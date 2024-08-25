Mountain lion spotted near Vacaville homes

article

The City of Vacaville is on high alert after a mountain lion was seen prowling near homes downtown, city officials said.

The puma was sighted around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 17. One resident's camera briefly caught the mountain lion wandering through a parking lot near West and Cernon Streets, near Main Street.

City officials are advising residents to be alert and to take safety measures:

Remain vigilant and avoid approaching the animal if spotted.

Keep pets and children indoors and secure any food sources or garbage that may attract wildlife. Avoid walking pets off-leash.

If you see a mountain lion, officials say not to run but back away slowly. If you are with small children, pick them up without bending over.

Make noise and allow the puma to escape if possible.

Officials stress not to confront or try to capture the animal.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 499-5200 and the Wildlife Management hotline at (916) 358-2917.