Mountain View cold case to see third trial after court ruling

A three-justice California appellate court ruled on Thursday that a third trial for the man accused of murdering a Mountain View woman more than three decades ago can proceed.

"Relieved that they didn’t get it wrong. And now the balls in his court," said Suzi Johnson, older sister of the victim in the case.

The ruling means the family of Laurie Houts may finally find closure inside a Santa Clara County courtroom.

The 6th District Court of Appeals ruled a third trial for suspect John Woodward would not violate his U.S. constitutional protections against "double-jeopardy" — being tried twice for the same crime. Two previous trials ended with hung juries.

"There was no jury, reasonable trier of fact, based upon the facts of the trial, could find this defendant guilty," said KTVU analyst and criminal defense attorney Michael Cardoza.

In 2022, Santa Clara County prosecutors refiled murder charges against Woodward after DNA evidence and new finger prints linked him to the murder weapon. Investigators said Houts was strangled with a rope on September 5 1992 in Mountain View, as she drove home from her job at Adfobe Systems.

"Laurie was very special. She was a unique person. She always had your back. If you needed a shoulder to cry on she was there for you," said Cindy Ievers, Houts younger sister.

Houts’ family and friends have carried the torch of justice in her case for over three-decades. At the same time, Woodward has continued to maintain his innocence.

"I think the ruling is wrong. And It’s a very important ruling for this case. And it’s something that’s not over," said Daniel Barton, Woodward’s defense lawyer. "We continue to fight this issue. This isn’t resolved. This is just a step on a path."

Experts said a new trial will mean starting from scratch. Jurors won’t be told about the previous hung juries.

"When you try a case that old it’s difficult. Evidence becomes stale. Witnesses are hard to find. It’s not the same as the first time," said Cardoza.

Houts’ sisters said they hope the next time in a courtroom will be the last time they’re in front of a jury.

"It sucks that she’s gone. And none of this is gonna bring her back either. It’s a process and we have to go through it," said Ievers.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in an an emailed statement to KTVU that he is "pleased with the appellate court’s decision" and he looks forward to bringing Woodward to justice.

Woodward remains on house arrest.