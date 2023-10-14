Multi-vehicle crash on I-680 kills at least 1 in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - At least one died in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The traffic collision, which involved at least three vehicles, occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-680 near the Auto Mall Parkway offramp.
One of the involved vehicles overturned and caught fire, the CHP said.
Northbound lanes of I-680 in the vicinity were blocked due to the deadly crash, according to the CHP.
There were no further details about the casualty immediately available.