Multiple sideshows in Oakland, semi-truck involved

Police in Oakland are investigating multiple sideshows that happened on Friday night.

According to law enforcement the sideshows happened at different times at different locations.

The first one happened just after midnight near Keller Ave. and Mountain Blvd., it is estimated that 30 vehicles took part.

Police responded to a second incident at 3200 Grand Avenue involving 10 vehicles.

A third sideshow with 30 vehicles was reported just after 1:00 a.m. near Edes Ave. and Hegenberger Rd.

Video from one of the incidents shows a large bigwig truck driving in circles in the sideshow, as onlookers cheered on the driver.

Police have not said if the driver was involved with the sideshow or simply trying to leave the area.