Multiple small fires burning near I-280 in San Bruno

Firefighters with the San Bruno Fire Dept are working to extinguish multiple small fires on the west side of I-280. The fire dept. is also at the scene of a fire near Peninsula High School, police said.

The public is being asked to avoid the surrounding areas around San Bruno Ave and Courland Drive.

Police say there is no need for evacuations at this time.

In the event that an evacuation is ordered, residents are asked to sign up for alerts from San Bruno police and fire.