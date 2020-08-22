Cal Fire makes progress against CZU Lightning Complex Fires

Cal Fire announced Saturday morning that they had made some progress against the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires that were burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The fire was at 63,000 acres or 98.4 square miles. The fire had been listed at 57,000 acres on Friday night.

But officials said the change was not because the fire had considerably grown in size, but rather due to a more accurate mapping of the fire zone, as ground crews had a better opportunity to survey the damage.

Fire containment rose from 2-percent to 5-percent.

So far, the fires have destroyed 97 structures and 24,323 remain threatened.

Authorities announced that improved weather conditions helped in the firefight, but they are concerned that the same weather pattern that brought dry lightning last week will repeat over the next few days.

Firefighters were able to put a fire line between Highways 1 and 9, just above the UC Santa Cruz campus and Santa Cruz and Capitola communities.

An estimated 77,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, but some people have decided to stay and protect their houses.

Officials are urging these homeowners to leave, as some had to be rescued, when flames quickly approached adn they became trapped.

Firefighters responded to three separate rescues Thursday night into Friday morning.