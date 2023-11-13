Multiple fires erupt near Highway 13 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Multiple fires ignited near Highway 13 in Oakland late Monday afternoon.
Crews from the Oakland Fire Department were dispatched to four vegetation fires that broke out between Redwood Road near Holy Names College and Joaquin Miller Road, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
According to the fire department, the blazes did not pose a threat to any structures.
Fire officials reported at 3:52 p.m. that the incident was contained and confined.