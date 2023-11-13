Expand / Collapse search

Multiple fires erupt near Highway 13 in Oakland

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
Oakland Fire Department responds to fires along Highway 13

Crews in Oakland are responding to four vegetation fires along Highway 13 near Holy Names College. No structures are threatened at this time.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Multiple fires ignited near Highway 13 in Oakland late Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Oakland Fire Department were dispatched to four vegetation fires that broke out between Redwood Road near Holy Names College and Joaquin Miller Road, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the blazes did not pose a threat to any structures.

Fire officials reported at 3:52 p.m. that the incident was contained and confined.