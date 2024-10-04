Murals and live music come to downtown Concord

A two-day event bringing culture to Concord is planned for this weekend.

This will be the third year Creative Concord has brought artists and musicians together for a celebration.

There will be live performances at Todos Santos Plaza in the heart of downtown, and murals will be displayed on nearby buildings.

"I love public art because it gives people a chance that maybe who would not normally go into a museum," said JUURI.

She is among several artists creating new murals for Creative Concord 2024. Her artwork reflects who she is as a Japanese American from Oklahoma City.

"I love painting Japanese themes because it's the truest expression of myself. I can't explain it in words," said the mural artist.

JUURI's artwork illustrates a sword dance, a tribute to Concord's sister city's relationship with Kitakami in Japan.

"To look beyond borders or familiar areas. And there are so many people waiting to just meet you and be friends," said JUURI.

Another artist whose work is being showcased is Brian Arriaga, a native of Concord.

He's created art for Creative Concord since its inception three years ago. The artist says his work tells his story about daring to dream.



"California dreamin'. Everyone has a dream. For me, it was always to live off my art. For me, the word dreamin' was appropriate for here," said Arriaga.

In total, the event will feature six murals.

One is the work of Keya Tama, originally from South Africa.

Each stroke brings to life what he describes as a love letter to Concord.

"The mural could maybe be a place where its recognition of the town, the love, the community here," Tama said.

"This right here is a traffic light," said San Francisco artist Dana Albany as she pointed to her mosaic, made from all recyclable materials.

They include street signs, dishes, mirrors and pottery.

Albany says it's her first time in Concord and being a part of this event.

"Bringing all the muralists and artists to this town. And the town is open and willing to have different art on different buildings.

It's an honor," Albany said.

There will be live music to go with the mosaic and murals. The performers will be Bay Area musicians.

"We're not just focusing on the visual arts, we want the performing arts as well. It all plays together," said Sage Loring, executive producer of Creative Concord.

The event will be held from noon until 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

The artwork is on the walls of various buildings around downtown.

