Murder charge for suspect in Urban Alchemy worker's slaying, SF D.A. says

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she is charging a suspect with murder in the shooting death of an Urban Alchemy worker last Friday in the Civic Center area.

Speaking at a news conference in front of the San Francisco Public Library's Main Branch, where the Sept. 26 homicide happened, Jenkins addressed reporters and said the suspect, 42-year-old Edmund Bowen, has been charged with murder, as well as assault with a firearm, and a firearm enhancement charge.

Jenkins said Bowen is expected to be arraigned at the Hall of Justice on Friday afternoon.

"We will of course be seeking to have Mr. Bowen detained without bail given the public safety risk that we believe he poses to the San Francisco community," Jenkins said.

She offered her condolences to the family of the victim, who she said died while on the job as an Urban Alchemy ambassador.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, KTVU reported the victim, 60-year-old Joey Alexander, was working for Urban Alchemy – a group embedded in the streets to provide safety, had asked a man, later identified to be Bowen, to stop using drugs outside the library. The confrontation turned deadly when the suspect pulled out a shotgun and fired at Alexander at close range.

Alexander was rushed to a hospital, but he died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

Jenkins said more details will come out during Friday's arraignment, but added the victim was working his normal shift outside the public library.

"Video captured the incident of Mr. Bowen retrieving a firearm and then firing it at the victim," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said witness interviews are still being conducted as part of the investigation.

She described the weapon as a short-barrel shotgun, but could not provide further details on what she described as a fresh investigation.

"Additional charges can still be filed if we find out further information," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said a second person was injured in the shooting as a result of shrapnel from one of the bullets. "That is why we have charged Mr. Bowen with an additional assault with a firearm."

The D.A. said the firearm enhancement could add an additional 25 years to life to Bowen's sentence.

Jenkins said for the last three years, her office has been working to "clean up the Tenderloin."

"We've been dealing with open-air drug markets, all types of different crime, including violence," said Jenkins.

She said students in the neighborhood especially have given positive feedback about how Urban Alchemy's ambassadors help keep the streets safe.

"To have one of those ambassadors who has come back into the community after, you know, once serving time in prison and coming back to the community and be hurt and be tragically killed in this way is, of course, very disheartening and alarming for this community," Jenkins said.

Jenkins acknowledged this was not the first time an Urban Alchemy street ambassador had been assaulted. "We have to do more to make sure that we have police in a position to serve as that buffer, serve as their protection because they're out here doing hard work," she said.

Urban Alchemy ambassadors are not armed. Jenkins defended the Urban Alchemy model, saying the organization takes in those who are formerly incarcerated who may have a difficult time finding full-time employment. The group in-turn supports the community.

Jenkins said the San Francisco Police Department is some 500 officers short of being at an adequate staffing level.