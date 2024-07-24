Murder charges in drive-by shooting from Muni bus

Murder charges have been filed stemming from a deadly drive-by shooting on a San Francisco Muni bus.

Jose Adrian Flores Garcia of San Francisco was charged with one count of murder and one count of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle on Wednesday after he allegedly targeted a man in a "cold-blooded killing," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

"The [homicide] and use of public transportation to flee the scene in this case is chilling…my office will do everything in our power to fight for justice in this case," Jenkins said.

According to court records, the 28-year-old boarded a Muni bus and sat at the back around 11:10 p.m. on June 18. During that time, the victim, who has not been identified boarded with two friends.

The victim and two friends got off the bus at the Mission Street and Silver Avenue, and Flores Garcia allegedly opened a bus window, stuck his arm out, and shot the man before yelling at the bus driver to drive away, officials said.

The victim was unarmed during the shooting, according to San Francisco police.

Police took Flores Garcia into custody on Thursday. It's unclear the connection Flores Garcia had with the victim and what the motive may have been. He remains detained because he poses a safety risk, Jenkins said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact SFPD. Anonymous reporting is available.