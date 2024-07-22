Murder charges for Richmond man in DUI that killed 16-year-old

A man is facing murder charges after a DUI crash resulted in the death of a Richmond teenager last week, according to officials.

30-year-old Alexi Alexander Pineda Ticas is facing a three-count felony complaint, Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Monday.

The July 15 crash happened just after midnight and killed 16-year-old Ricardo Funes-Barajas, known to friends and family as Ricky. The collision happened when Funes-Barajas was leaving his family's home. Pineda Ticas was allegedly driving at excessive speeds when he blew through the stop sign at Ohio Avenue and South 20th Street in Richmond, crashing into the teen.

Funes-Barajas died from his injuries shortly after the crash.

"This tragic incident has not only taken the life of a teenage boy, but it has also devastated his family," said District Attorney Diana Becton. "We will seek justice by holding the defendant

accountable for actions that were both deadly and reckless. An incident like this is an emotionally wrenching reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol."

In addition, Pineda Ticas was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a high blood-alcohol content and causing injury. Both counts come with enhancements alleging great bodily injury that caused the offenses to become serious bodily injury.

The victim's family said he had just left the home after watching a soccer match. Funes-Barajas was described as loving towards everyone and smart. He also played basketball for Leadership High School. The family set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

Pineda Ticas was arraigned on Monday. He is in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $1.1 million.