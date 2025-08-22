Murder-suicide in Oakland Hills

Oakland police said the bodies of a man and a woman who were found last weekend in the Oakland Hills stemmed from a murder-suicide.

Police did not offer any more details but in a brief statement said the public was not at risk.

Someone called 911 on Saturday about 11 a.m. to say there was a gunshot victim on Skyline Boulevard near Skyline Circle, not far from Keller Avenue.

Oakland police arrived at the scene to find a man and a woman, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds and were unconscious. They were found in the area of a vehicle that was just off the road. Medics tried to revive them, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has not yet publicly identified the two.