Murder-suicide in Oakland Hills

By
Published  August 22, 2025 8:08am PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said the bodies of a man and a woman who were found last weekend in the Oakland Hills stemmed from a murder-suicide.

Police did not offer any more details but in a brief statement said the public was not at risk. 

Someone called 911 on Saturday about 11 a.m. to say there was a gunshot victim on Skyline Boulevard near Skyline Circle, not far from Keller Avenue. 

Oakland police arrived at the scene to find a man and a woman, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds and were unconscious. They were found in the area of a vehicle that was just off the road. Medics tried to revive them, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has not yet publicly identified the two. 

OaklandNews