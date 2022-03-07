An investigation continues in Fresno County where the body of a missing college student was found.



The Sheriff's Office said the body of 21-year-old Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old student at the University of San Francisco, was found Saturday night in a rented 2020 Tesla Model 3 just outside of Los Banos.

The car was overturned in a ravine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Liang left on road trip to Irvine on Feb 28, but then lost touch with family who reported him missing, his brother, Jerry Liang, wrote in an Instagram post.

Jerry Liang wrote that Christopher embarked on an "impulsive" trip Feb. 28 from San Francisco to Irvine. He told his family and friends he was on Highway 5.

But then communication with him went dark.

Jerry Liang wrote that since that date, his brother's phone was inaccessible and his social media was inactive. Also, the Tesla was taken offline, his brother wrote.

He broke his plans with his friends in Irvine, Jerry Liang wrote, and he missed the return date of the rental car and his classes.

"I am concerned for his life," Jerry Liang wrote. "The erratic nature of this trip combined with his mental health issues has made our family extremely concerned for his safety."

Jerry Liang added that this was the first time his brother had driven since he got his license in March and had never booked a hotel before.

"I'm terrified and heartbroken," Jerry Liang wrote.

