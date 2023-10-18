Bicyclists identified who were killed by fallen lumber in Napa County

The Napa County coroner on Wednesday identified the pair of bicyclists killed after lumber on a flatbed truck shifted and hit them as they rode along the Silverado Trail.

Christian Deaton, 52, and Michelle Deaton, 48, both of Portland, Oregon, died Tuesday about 11 a.m.

The investigation continues into determining an official cause of death.

But a preliminary investigation found that the two bicyclists and the truck were both going north on the roadway when the load of lumber shifted on the flatbed and struck the bicyclists, CHP Officer Vince Pompliano said.

The truck driver, a 55-year-old man from Vallejo, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Pompliano said.