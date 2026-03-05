Napa may be becoming more 'down home' as 'local' is trending

The pandemic hit the Bay Area as hard as any other region, with business vacancies found in almost every main street in towns of any size. But a trend in Napa may be one solution for businesses in tourist spots where the low season is the too slow season.

Business is slow

Though First Street appears a lot healthier than most main drags, it is not successful at courting locals when they're needed most.

The North Bay Business Journal tracks commercial property leases and reports data showing different kinds of retailers looking for spaces in touristy downtown Napa. They're ones that can serve tourists and year-round locals.

Napa is well along in developing new hotels for tourists. But wine tasting bars and art galleries struggle in the off season, when business slows way down.

Some have closed, leaving telltale vacancies.

"I don't think locals do their shopping here because it's more of a tourist place, tasting rooms and fancy stores, things tourists like. So, the locals go to the outskirts of Napa to do normal shopping," said Napa resident Dave.

What the town needs

As you go up and down First Street, you see a lot of wine tasting places; probably too many. And, a lot of art shops; probably too many as well. What the town really needs is more diverse retail that appeals not only to the tourists, but to the folks who live here year round.

Former Napa area teacher, Rowena Sinclair-Long, says she sees the same thing in her current home in touristy of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"I don't think about businesses in the wintertime not having that traffic. We as locals, have to remember that our businesses that are in our home, that we love, we need to support them, especially in the off season," said Sinclair-Long.

The folks who run the always busy Downtown Joe's tell me that during the tourist season what they do is to do everything they can to make the tourists happy. But during the off season, they want to be the place where locals come and everybody knows your name.

Keeping things local

The trend to be more local for locals is a good strategy.

"You gotta emphasize that. Small business is what makes the community better. We need to have more family-oriented business in this town. You need the ma and pa shops. If you actually promote small business over corporate, it will make the business boom," said Napa resident Donovan Trent.

We tried to get numerous city officials as well as business and tourism associations to do interviews. None responded.