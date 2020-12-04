Napa, Sonoma counties included in potential PG&E power shutoff

article

High winds and dry conditions prompted officials at Pacific Gas and Electric to announce a potential public safety power shutoff for as many as 130,000 customers including some in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Friday's announcement of early Monday's possible preventative outage could impact PG&E customers in 15 counties and five tribal areas. More than 8,500 northern Bay Area customers could see outages with Napa County taking the brunt of the impact.

Officials said high-risk fire conditions are expected to arrive Sunday evening. High winds are forecast to peak on Monday and could linger into Tuesday.

"PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on weather conditions," the utility said.

PG&E said the areas most likely to be affected include the Sierra Foothills, North Bay mountains and portions of the Central Coast. This event is not expected to be widespread in the Bay Area.

The possible power shutoff comes late in the season as dry conditions persist. The threat of fire season has typically subsided by October, but in recent years has extended into November.

PG&E shuts power off proactively to prevent their electrical equipment from sparking wildfires to dry vegetation.

PG&E PSPS event. Find out how you're impacted

Here is a list of customers by county who could be potentially affected by this PSPS event:

Alpine County: 574 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Amador County: 9,573 customers, 764 Medical Baseline customers

Calaveras County: 10,759 customers, 440 Medical Baseline customers

El Dorado County: 35,732 customers, 2,555 Medical Baseline customers

Fresno County: 1,292 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 1,223 customers, 67 Medical Baseline customers

Monterey County: 333 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 6,780 customers, 218 Medical Baseline customers

Nevada County: 25,938 customers, 1,509 Medical Baseline customers

Placer County: 24,918 customers, 1,586 Medical Baseline customers

Sierra County: 1,099 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 1,797 customers, 61 Medical Baseline customers

Tulare County: 276 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Tuolumne County: 10,114 customers, 573 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 312 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers

Total:130,722 customers, 7,928 Medical Baseline customers

The following Tribal Community counts are included within the County level detail above.

Dry Creek Rancheria Tribal community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Jackson Rancheria Tribal community: 28 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Middletown Rancheria Tribal community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Shingle Springs Rancheria Tribal community: 49 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

Tuolumne Tribal community: 100 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers