National Cheeseburger Day: The best freebies and deals

Every year, September 18 marks National Cheeseburger Day.

No one knows this better than restaurants and fast food chains throughout the country, which is why many are prepared to offer limited-time freebies and discounts to celebrate one of America’s favorite sandwiches.

Here are six national chains that are offering cheeseburger deals to boost foot traffic and online orders.

Friendly's

Friendly’s is offering its Sweet Rewards members a free medium sundae for any cheeseburger purchase made on Saturday, Sept. 18. Eligible members will be able to access their single-day digital coupon when they sign into their accounts.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is celebrating the national cheeseburger event with a 50-cent double cheeseburger deal that can only be accessed through the McDonald’s app. The deal will be available on Saturday, Sept. 18. New MyMcDonald's Rewards member will earn 1,500 bonus points when they make their first in-app purchase, which can be used toward future cheeseburgers or other menu items.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is offering a National Cheeseburger Day deal that’ll keep you covered for the weekend. New and existing rewards members who make orders on the MOOYAH Rewards App through Sunday, Sept. 19, will be eligible for a $5 burger so long as their purchase meets the chain’s $5 minimum. The $5 deal applies to any burger MOOYAH offers.

Red Robin

Red Robin is providing a "BOGO 50% off" discount for cheeseburgers purchased by its Royalty rewards members. New and existing Royalty members who signed up before Monday, Sept. 13, can apply the half-off deal toward their second cheeseburger purchase until Sunday, Sept. 19. The discount is valid once per day and can be used on any cheeseburger Red Robin sells, including the chain’s popular Scorpion Gourmet Burger, Bacon Cheeseburger and The Southern Charm Burger.

Smashburger

Smashburger is bringing back its $5 Double Classic Burger deal for the national cheeseburger event. The one-day promotion, which is being offered on Saturday, Sept. 18, provides customers two Angus beef patties, American cheese lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, ketchup and Smash Sauce all on a toasted bun.

Wendy's

Wendy’s is getting in on the National Cheeseburger Day action with a buy one get one free offer. Customers who make orders on the Wendy’s app through Sunday, Sept. 19, will be able to get a BOGO deal on premium cheeseburgers, which includes the chain’s popular sandwiches like the Baconator, Big Bacon Cheddar, Dave’s (single to triple) or the new Bourbon Bacon.

Advertisement

Click here to read more on FOX Business