Nationwide flight disruptions strand thousands of travelers

Thousands of travelers across the country are stuck at airports due to delayed or cancelled flights.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, delays and cancellations are more than 3,000 nationwide.

FlightAware reported this morning that SFO had 50 cancellations and 145 delays. This morning, FlightAware reported 19 delays at Oakland International Airport and 28 delays and one cancellation at San Jose.

Most involve United airlines as well as JetBlue and Delta. United blames severe weather in the northeast and staffing constraints.

As suitcases piled up at SFO baggage claim, passengers shared their frustrations with the long waits.

"We had to change our flight when we were in Tel Aviv. It took four hours to get ahold of somebody over at United," traveler Xavier Williams said. "I think they're either short staffed or need to hire more people, but there's definitely some issues going on today."

"From here San Francisco to Newark is cancelled. We're here since midnight last night, and we're stuck here until Thursday," traveler Angela Kovatch said.

Aviation industry analysts say other nationwide issues include staffing shortages and air traffic control technology problems at several airports.