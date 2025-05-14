Native American family struggling to rebuild after jewelry theft in San Jose

A Native American family from Arizona is upset and hopes to recover the unique jewelry of their Navajo heritage that was stolen from them while they were visiting the South Bay.

They were planning to sell the jewelry at the annual Stanford University Pow Wow last weekend.

Noah Kaminski and his grandparents, Maryetta and Henry Jackson, are Navajo jewelry artists from Flagstaff, Ariz.

They said trays containing hundreds of handcrafted pieces were stolen from their trailer which was parked in the lot of the Aloft Hotel in San Jose.

They were staying there in preparation for the pow wow.

"It was a complete shock. I was so devastated by what happened. We worked so hard to come to the show at Stanford. It was our first time," said Maryetta.



She, her husband, and grandson arrived at the hotel last Thursday evening after a 12-hour drive from Arizona.

They said they discovered the theft the next morning.

"When you make a piece, you put yourself into your art so when you're done, it's a part of you," said Maryetta.

The family estimated the loss to be anywhere from $175,000 to $300,000, representing more than five decades of work.

They sell their jewelry at shows in different cities around the country.

They are disappointed, angry and sad that they couldn't participate as vendors at the pow wow.

Each piece of their jewelry has this hallmark which includes the letter "H' and "J."

The family said they made special pieces just for the Stanford event.

"I feel kinda of lost. We were there, but we weren't doing what we were supposed to do," said Noah.

The family wants help in getting back the stolen artwork that is their livelihood.

"They're stealing your soul because we put so much in making the jewelry. Being Native American, we respect the stone, We have a lot of contact with Mother Nature," said Maryetta.

The family said they make the jewelry out of their home and recently learned that their insurance does not cover the jewelry they make to sell.



San Jose Police said this case is an active investigation, but declined to say if they have any surveillance videos from the area.

The family has started an online fundraiser. They also have a website, www.rezilientsoles.com

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU



