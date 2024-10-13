Navy parachutist crash-lands on mom, child in Fleet Week airshow

A Navy's Fleet Week performance ended with one of the parachutists crashing into two spectators Sunday afternoon.

Six Navy members, as part of their air performance out on the Marina Green, jumped out of their plane, but one missed the pre-planned mark and ended up landing on a mother and a child.

"Our thoughts are with the individual and their family. Safety is our number one priority. We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause," the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the mother and child suffered minor injuries and the mother was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The incident occurred around 12:35 p.m.

It wasn't immediately made clear what caused the Navy parachutist to land outside the pre-planned area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.