Fleet Week airshow cut short, Blue Angels canceled

The iconic Blue Angels scheduled to grace the San Francisco and Bay Area skies has been canceled for Saturday.

According to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, the Fleet Week air show was cut short due to cloud cover. The Blue Angels were scheduled to fly at 3 p.m.

KTVU spoke with the San Francisco Fire Department, who confirmed the Blue Angels's performance was canceled due to fog.

San Francisco Fleet Week officials said they determined the fog made for unsafe flying conditions for the Blue Angels.

Fleet Week officials said the Blue Angels are still scheduled for Sunday, and that attendees should "get ready for a great show!"

This story is developing. Check back for updates.