NBA star Damian Lillard comes home to Oakland during All-Star week

All-Star week is bringing the best of the NBA here to the Bay Area.

One basketball star came home to Oakland and offered support to the community that helped him get to where he is now.

Damian Lillard plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Thursday, the Oakland native visited his high school and his neighborhood recreation center.

He said he wanted to do something that would make a difference to his community.

"This is the rec center I grew up coming to every day. This is where home is," said Lillard.

The NBA star held court at Ira Jinkins Recreation Center in the heart of East Oakland.

Lillard came to his hometown to thank community members who helped him as a child at this facility.

"They played a big role in my life without even knowing that I would be successful," he said. "I was never the most popular, the most known. But they still showed me love and supported me."

"Growing up, he was always better than the other kids. He was disciplined," said Michael Tatmon Sr, who was a recreation leader at the center when Lillard spent time there growing up.

Now, Lillard is showing love for his community.

He is partnering with Addidas to fund renovations to the center.

It will include resurfacing the gym floor, a new score board, shot clocks, glass backboards, wall padding and banners.

"I recognize that the environment makes somebody be successful, that it can make somebody be able to go out into the world and do good things," said Lillard.

His desire to create an environment to nurture success resonated with parents.



"That's what it's all about. He shows that. He stands on that," said his father, TJ Shelby. "My son is really into basketball. I hope that he can hear that from someone who he sees comes from Oakland, went to college, went to the NBA."

Shelby's 9-year-old son, also named TJ, said meeting Lillard was a happy moment.

"I've never seen an NBA player before in person. I wanted to get a picture and my ball signed," said TJ Jr.

Before the rec center, Lillard also visited Oakland High School, where he is a proud graduate. He provided excitement and inspiration.

Lillard has a message for young people: "Do the right things if you're a good person. You listen. You follow instructions. You work hard. There's no guarantee you'll be me or as successful as I am. But it guarantees you good things."

Damian Lillard said Ira Jinkins Recreation Center and Oakland will always be home.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU