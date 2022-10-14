Netflix's ad-supported plan gets launch date, price

Video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday announced the launch date and pricing for its upcoming ad-supported subscription option.

The ad-supported plan , called Basic with Ads, will become available in the U.S. and 11 other countries starting Nov. 3, according to a press release from the company. The cost in the U.S. will be $6.99 per month.

Here are the other countries it will be available in:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Korea

Mexico

Spain

United Kingdom

Under the Basic with Ads plan, users will see four to five minutes of ads per hour on average, with the ads each being 15 or 30 seconds long, Netflix said. They will play before and during whatever title the user is watching.

People with the Basic with Ads subscription will be unable to watch a "limited number" of TV shows and films "due to licensing restrictions" that Netflix said it is "working on." Users will also not be able to download entertainment to watch offline, according to the release.

Netflix’s three existing ad-free plans — Basic, Standard and Premium — will not be affected apart from Basic’s video quality improving to 720p/HD, the company said.

The streaming platform first announced it had plans to offer a less expensive, ad-supported version earlier this year after reporting declining growth . In July, Netflix said it had decided to partner with Microsoft on advertising technology and sales.

Advertisers will have access to "broad targeting capabilities" by country and genre and be able to keep their ads from playing with content "that might be inconsistent with their brand," according to Netflix’s release.

The Basic with Ads plan is expected to launch in additional countries "over time," Netflix said.

