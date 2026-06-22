New '7x7' installation lights up San Francisco to mark historic summer

The Brief "7X7" features 49 beams of light, representing each of San Francisco's 49 square miles. The installation will illuminate the sky nightly from sunset to sunrise through July 4.



A new public art installation is transforming San Francisco's skyline just as the city enters what leaders hope will be a landmark stretch for tourism and civic celebrations.

7x7

What we know:

The installation, called "7X7," sends 49 beams of light into the night sky above Civic Center Plaza - one for each of San Francisco's 49 square miles.

Created by Illuminate, the nonprofit behind The Bay Lights and the Rainbow Lasers on Market Street, the project is designed to spotlight the city's culture, creativity and energy during a summer packed with major events.

"The thing that motivated us is these 14 days that are coming up in front of us are historic in our city," said Ben Davis, founder and chief visionary officer of Illuminate. "We have three FIFA World Cup soccer games, including Team America, playing in our region on July 1. We have Pride Weekend, which is beautiful. We have America 250, which is amazing, and we have this other moment that we think is fitting to celebrate, which is the founding of San Francisco itself, five days before America on June 29, which is a full moon Monday night."

Davis said the installation is intended to honor those milestones and create a visible symbol of celebration across the city.

"San Francisco is alive right now, San Francisco is the place to be," he said, reflecting on the city's renewed momentum.

The "7x7" installation will remain illuminated nightly through July 4. Organizers plan to display rainbow colors during Pride celebrations and may switch to red, white and blue for Independence Day, while also considering other color schemes to mark special events throughout the summer.

Businesses report tourism boost

Big picture view:

The installation arrives as local businesses report an increase in visitors tied to Pride festivities and international travel surrounding the World Cup.

At Starlite, the cocktail lounge atop the Beacon Grand Hotel in Union Square, staff members say business has been strong.

"Generally, things start to slow down this time of year, but we've actually been staying pretty steady with all the events happening," said lead bartender Matt Melle. "World Cup a little less for us, but Pride has been killing it for us."

The venue has hosted Pride-themed happy hours, specialty cocktails and events featuring drag icon Juanita MORE! and other performers.

The Beacon Grand Hotel reports occupancy rates between 80% and 90%, well above typical citywide hotel occupancy levels.

"We've been having some wonderful, wonderful occupancy rates," said Leif Abram, guest relations manager at the Beacon Grand Hotel. "San Francisco at one time took it on the chin, and for us to show off the city has been really, really amazing."

"We have optimism and that's a wonderful feeling to have because for so long we did not have it," Abram added.

The hotel has also welcomed international visitors for the World Cup, and shows games at The Post Room restaurant.

"It's an amazing city and a lot of diversity and it's very nice," said Alexis Ropa, a first-time San Francisco visitor from Brazil. "We did the tourist things, we take the cable car, we went to the Golden Gate Bridge."

Now, visitors can add one more stop, the 7X7 installation, to their San Francisco must-see list.