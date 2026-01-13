New Dave and Buster’s coming soon to Oakland

article

The Brief A new Dave and Buster’s is coming to Oakland. The restaurant and entertainment venue is set to open in the coming months. Construction is underway at the new site in Oakland's Jack London Square.



Oakland is poised to get a new Dave and Buster’s in the coming months.

The sports bar, restaurant, and entertainment venue is set to open in the city’s Jack London Square waterfront restaurant and shopping district this spring, according to a communications specialist for the popular chain.

The new Dave and Buster’s will occupy the space at 55 Harrison Street, a couple of blocks from another large restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue, Plank.

Jack London Square, which has long struggled with high commercial vacancies, has been the target of revitalization efforts in recent years.

A new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1 is part of that push. The legislation, authored by East Bay State Sen. Jesse Arreguín peels back long-standing restrictions on the type of businesses the Port of Oakland can lease to. The port owns many of the properties in the waterfront area.

Arreguín's SB 304 allows for a broader mix of commercial, cultural, and recreational uses in Jack London Square.

‘Go-to’ dining and entertainment spot

Dave & Buster’s seeks to bring more foot traffic to the area, presenting itself as a go-to destination for a wide variety of gatherings, from birthday celebrations to family outings, team-building events to date nights.

(Dave & Buster's / Alison Brod Marketing and Communications)

The venue targets customers of all ages, with its expansive menu of food and drinks, a large arcade with more than 100 games, and a place to watch sporting events.

"Dave & Buster’s is also a sports fan’s paradise with massive HDTV walls—including locations featuring 40-foot ‘WOW Walls’—and dozens of oversized screens for an immersive viewing experience," said Alison Brod Marketing and Communications (ABMC), which works with the chain.

The chain currently has four Bay Area locations: Concord, Daly City, Fairfield, and Milpitas.

In addition to the new Oakland site, another is "coming soon" to Santa Rosa, according to the company's website.

There are some 180 locations across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

New jobs

The agency said the new restaurant and entertainment site will also create new jobs in the area and said, "Dave & Buster’s is known for its fun, fast-paced work environment and offers competitive benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and travel opportunities."

Positions include servers, bartenders, line cooks and game techs, ABMC shared with KTVU, noting jobs for this location will be posted closer to the opening date.

As for when the doors will open, the agency said Dave & Buster’s is working on the exact opening date but confirmed that it will be coming in the spring.