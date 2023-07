Pickleball players in San Francisco can now reserve a court at the Palace of Fine Arts.

The new reservations begin Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. through the park department's online reservation system. Courts open at 11:30 a.m.

Pickleball has exploded in popularity over the last few years.

The San Francisco Park and Rec Department says the city has gone from 12 courts in 2018, to 67 courts as of today.